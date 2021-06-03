Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $10.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.