Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ELVT opened at $3.98 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.73.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Insiders sold a total of 2,281,720 shares of company stock worth $7,772,117 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

