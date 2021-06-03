Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 call options.
ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
