Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 call options.

ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

