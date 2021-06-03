Emirex Token Market Capitalization Hits $14.69 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $479,807.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

