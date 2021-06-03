Emirex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Emirex Token has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $467,844.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00991681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.97 or 0.09944007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

