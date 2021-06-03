Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.35.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Employers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

