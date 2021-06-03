Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,555,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ENR opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

