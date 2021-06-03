Energo (TSL) Market Cap Achieves $4.02 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Energo has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 956.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

