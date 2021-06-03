Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.19 ($13.16).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €10.37 ($12.20). The company had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.27.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

