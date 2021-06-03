Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 77,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 225,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

