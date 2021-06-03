Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

