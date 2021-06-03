Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOKF stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

