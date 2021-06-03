Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1,157.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

