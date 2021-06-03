Envista Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,394 put options on the company. This is an increase of 13,338% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

NVST stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

