Enzo Biochem (ENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

