Equinox Gold’s (EQX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.66.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

