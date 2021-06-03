Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

