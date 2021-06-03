Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

