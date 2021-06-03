Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after buying an additional 325,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.