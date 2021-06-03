Eric Semler Purchases 39,900 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 39,900 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of UONE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

