Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

