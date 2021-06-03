Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68,191.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $51,120.03 and approximately $68,191.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

