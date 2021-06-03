Ether Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,808.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $696,068.50 and $181,808.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.03 or 0.07298014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00179084 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,702,098 coins and its circulating supply is 182,672,685 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.