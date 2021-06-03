Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Up 176,566.7%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF)’s stock price was up 176,566.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 30,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURMF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

