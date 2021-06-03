Evercore ISI Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $186.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.15.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.