Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.