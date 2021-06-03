Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $58,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

