Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

