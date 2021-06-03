Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.01. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 14,879 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$431.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,285 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,949.25.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

