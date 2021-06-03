Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,783 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $14,227,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

