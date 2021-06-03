Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to post sales of $272.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $303.14 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $230.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,074. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

