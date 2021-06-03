EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

