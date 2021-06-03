Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDVRF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

