Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 14,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

