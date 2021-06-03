Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 29th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

FMNB opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

