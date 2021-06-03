Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

