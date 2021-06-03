FIBOS Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $161,421.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

