Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

FDLO opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.