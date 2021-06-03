Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,790 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,577,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

