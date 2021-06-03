Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,838. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

