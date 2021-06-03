Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $190.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

