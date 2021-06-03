Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $50,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

HYT opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

