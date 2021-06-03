Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

