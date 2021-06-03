Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 185 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,968,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

