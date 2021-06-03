Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 365.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

