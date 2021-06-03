Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 96 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $329.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.