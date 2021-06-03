Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of -53.22. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

