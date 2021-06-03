Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

BATS:VMOT opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42.

