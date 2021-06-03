Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,966 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.