Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $13.62 on Thursday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.73.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

